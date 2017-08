Family Mourns Death of Reporter Who Chose to 'Bear Witness'

Freelance journalist Christopher Allen believed it was important to not look away from the worst of humanity. By the age of 26, he had lived up to his belief, covering conflict in Ukraine and South Sudan and sharing powerful stories with people around the world. “He chose to bear witness; he chose to look unflinchingly at what was painful and to find the humanity within it,” his mother, Joyce Krajian, told VOA. On August 26, Allen was killed in the southern border town of Kaya, South Sudan, in a clash...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News