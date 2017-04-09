Explosions Target 2 Coptic Christian Churches in Egypt
Two bomb attacks struck Coptic churches in Egypt as worshippers flocked to church for Palm Sunday services, killing nearly 40 people in Tanta and Alexandria. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the blasts. Coptic church-goers and rescue workers picked through the debris inside the St. George Coptic cathedral in Tanta, north of Cairo in the Nile Delta. Pews were broken and overturned and bloodstained clothing and body parts were strewn on the ground. Eyewitnesses say an explosion took place near the church altar as worshipers recited prayers on Palm Sunday....
