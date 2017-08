Everton shrug off crowd trouble in Europa League

Everton took a 2-0 lead in a Europa League qualifying play-off first leg clash on Thursday against Hajduk Split in Liverpool in a game stopped temporarily due to crowd trouble. Hajduk fans surged towards the Goodison Park pitch and threw objects with play stopped shortly after Michael Keane’s 30th-minute header had put the hosts in front....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News