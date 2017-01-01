European Union calls for swift action on Lissu shooting
The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Tanzania on Friday, September 8, called for swift action following the shooting of the opposition chief whip and Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) President,Tundu Lissu....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last 25 minutes
- Prof Lipumba speaks on Lissu attack The Citizen (Today) - The Civic United Front (CUF) national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba has joined a list of...
- In the last 2 hours
- Maalim Seif shocked by Lissu attack The Citizen (Today) - The Civil United Front (CUF) secretary general, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad has said he was...
- Amnesty International terms Lissu shooting “a cowardly attack’’ The Citizen (Today) - Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Ms...
- In the last 6 hours
- US Embassy condemns Lissu shooting The Citizen (Today) - The United States Embassy in Dar es Salaam on Friday September 8 condemned the shooting...
- Lissu attack: Police sends more investigators to Dodoma The Citizen (Today) - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said Police has beefed up its...
- In the last 1 day
- Magufuli shocked by Lissu shooting The Citizen (Yesterday) - President John Magufuli has expressed shock on the shooting of Singida east Member of Parliament,...
- Lissu shooting shocks Human Rights body The Citizen (Yesterday) - Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has received with shock information about shooting of the...
- In the last 2 days
- UK Brexit immigration plan revealed in leaked document DW World (2 days ago) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has long said the free movement of labor will have...
Popular Posts
- - Lissu apelekwa Nairobi kwa matibabu
- - Kauli ya Lissu siku 20 zilizopita kabla ya kupigwa risasi
- - Rais Magufuli baada ya kupata taarifa za shambulio dhidi ya Tundu Lissu
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 8.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Walichoandika mastaa wa soka Tanzania Samatta, Manula na wengineo kuhusu Tundu Lissu
- - Mbowe aeleza Tundu Lissu alivyoshambuliwa kwa risasi
- - Chadema yatoa tamko kupigwa risasi Lissu
- - Ndege ya kumpeleka Lissu Nairobi yatua Dodoma
- - Nape aeleza alichoambiwa na Lissu wakitoka bungeni jana
- - KUHUSU TUNDU LISSU: Wema Sepetu, Diamond na wengie wamuandika
- - Katibu Mkuu Wizara ya Afya amtibu Lissu
- - Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi Dodoma, viongozi wanena
- - Wazungu wanamuuza Samatta Sh 11Bilioni
- - Msigwa azungumzia maendeleo ya afya ya Lissu
- - Selasini aeleza Lissu alivyopigwa risasi Dodoma -VIDEO
- - Undani wa Tundu Lissu kupigwa risasi
- - BREAKING NEWS: TAMKO LA CHADEMA KUHUSU KUPIGWA RISASI LISSU
- - Mitandao 7 ya dunia iliyoripoti tukio la Tundu Lissu kupigwa risasi
- - Polisi wazungumzia kupigwa risasi Lissu
- - BREAKING NEWS: Waziri Simbachawene ajiuzulu, kaongea yote
- - ULINZI MKALI BARABARA ZOTE DODOMA
- - BREAKING: Maagizo ya Waziri Nchemba baada ya Lissu kupigwa risasi
- - Tundu Lissu wa Chadema apigwa risasi nchini Tanzania
- - Mwanasiasa wa upinzani Tanzania Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi na watu wasiojulikana
- - BREAKING: Polisi na RC Dodoma waongelea Tundu Lissu kupigwa risasi
- - Lissu azinduka Nairobi
- - Barua ya Wanasheria Kenya kuhusu shambulizi la risasi dhidi ya Lissu
- - NAPE NNAUYE! Kamwandikia Tundu Lissu saa 19 baada ya kushambuliwa
- - Mwanasiasa wa upinzani nchini Tanzania Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi
- - Mambo 10 ya CHADEMA kuhusu Tundu Lissu kupigwa risasi