Europe concerned over Donald Trump's stance on Iran nuclear deal
Under Donald Trump, Washington is distancing itself from the nuclear deal with Iran. The US president insists Tehran has been violating the agreement, without citing concrete proof. For Europe, it's a risky move....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Trump's DACA repeal sparks jitters among Filipinos in US DW World (Today) - President Donald Trump's decision to scrap a program that protected undocumented migrants brought into the...
- Wanawake nchini Iran wazuiwa kuhudhuria mechi kati ya Iran na Syria BBC Swahili (Today) - Wanawake wamepigwa marufuku ya kuhudhuria mechi za kandanda ya wanaume nchini Iran...
- WORLD VIEW : Unwinding the Iran nuclear deal The Citizen (Today) - The big mistake, apparently about to be made by President Trump, in undoing the nuclear...
- In the last 2 days
- Opinion: Donald Trump's shameful move to end DACA DW World (Yesterday) - Donald Trump's decision to end the DACA program that shielded hundreds of thousands of young...
- Trump administration rescinds DACA program for young 'Dreamers' DW World (Yesterday) - US President Donald Trump has ended a program that granted amnesty for some 800,000 young...
- Top US business group in S.Korea backs FTA, warns over pull-out The Citizen (Yesterday) - The biggest foreign business group in South Korea said Tuesday it supported a trade deal...
- Merkel and Trump agree on tougher N. Korea sanctions: Berlin The Citizen (Yesterday) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to push for...
- In the last 3 days
- Opinion: A no-win situation for US in North Korean crisis DW World (2 days ago) - Donald Trump's options on North Korea are limited, as it is Kim Jong Un who...
- Trump to end protections for young immigrant 'Dreamers': report The Citizen (2 days ago) - US President Donald Trump has decided to end a popular program that shields hundreds of...
- Last 1 Week
- Iran Confirms 4 Americans' 10-Year Prison Sentences VOA Africa (3 days ago) - An American student and three other people linked to the U.S. - either citizens or...
Popular Posts
- - BREAKING: Viongozi wanne wa CUF wamefariki kwenye ajali wakitokea Dodoma
- - RIPOTI YA MADINI IMEKABIDHIWA LEO, KUNA VIGOGO WAMETAJWA
- - BREAKING: Tamko la CUF ya Maalim Seif kuhusu wabunge 7 walioapishwa jana
- - Acacia yaanza kukabidhi Buzwagi
- - Hofu yatanda Arusha, miili ya watoto wawili yaopolewa shimoni
- - Upinzani wapongezwa kususia kuapishwa wabunge wapya CUF
- - Kamati ya Bunge yamparura Simbachawene, Muhongo
- - Mahakama yaruhusu wabunge 19 CUF kuomba kinga wasiguswe
- - Ayo TV Magazeti: Mgombea wa Urais alala mahabusu Dar, Ukawa wamtesa Ndugai
- - Bunge laanza kwa mgawanyiko wa wabunge wa CCM na Ukawa
- - Alikiba akodiwa ndege binafsi na Raila
- - Hispania yaua, Brazil, Argentina zashikwa, Uganda hoi
- - MANJI, WENZAKE WAREJESHWA GEREZANI
- - Viongozi wa CUF upande wa Prof Lipumba wafariki katika ajali Pwani
- - TRA YATOBOA SIRI WATU 56,000 KUWANIA NAFASI 400 ZA KAZI
- - Polisi Arusha imethibitisha watoto waliokufa ni miongoni mwa Mateka
- - Taarifa mpya ya Tume ya Uchaguzi Kenya kuhusu Uchaguzi wa marudio
- - HASHIM RUNGWE MBARONI KWA UTAPELI
- - Acacia yakabidhi uwanja wa ndege wa Buzwagi
- - Rais Magufuli kukabidhiwa ripoti ya uchunguzi wa Madini IKULU kesho
- - WATOTO WALIOTEKWA WAKUTWA WAMEKUFA
- - Sura mbili za Uhuru Kenyatta
- - Walioiba gari Kenya wamelirudisha wakiwa uchi wa mnyama
- - Kambi ya Lipumba yapata ajali, wanne wafariki
- - Wazazi wataka uchunguzi miili iliyoopolewa shimoni
- - Chama cha Kenyatta chapinga maafisa wapya wa uchaguzi Kenya
- - RIPOTI YA MADINI! Kuna Vigogo wengine wametajwa kwenye Ripoti mpya
- - Kombe la Dunia 2018: Misri wawapiku Uganda hadi kileleni Kundi E
- - Picha 15 za 2017 zitakazokuonyesha baadhi ya maeneo ya Dodoma
- - Sharti alilopewa Buswita ili acheze Yanga