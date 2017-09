Europe Accused of Complicity in 'Horrific Abuse' of Migrants in Libya

A leading humanitarian aid group has accused the European Union of being complicit in the torture, killing and rape of migrants in detention camps in Libya. The system is partially run by armed militias and people smugglers, and critics say the EU is supporting these groups in return for stemming the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean. Henry Ridgwell reports from London....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

