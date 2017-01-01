Europe Accused of Complicity in ‘Horrific Abuse’ of Migrants in Libya

Thousands of migrants desperate to get to Europe are being held in detention centers across Libya. Some are run by foreign aid agencies, others by the myriad armed groups vying for power and money. Joanne Liu, international president of the aid group Doctors Without Borders, has recently returned from visiting detention centers in Libya and told reporters that militia groups are detaining migrants in horrific conditions where they are subject to torture, rape, starvation and killing. “Basically, I will describe those detention centers are for me, manufacturers of suffering at...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

