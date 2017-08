EU Pushes for Kenya to Release Local Voting Results

Kenyan electoral officials should release local result forms from last week's disputed presidential election, says the head of the European Union mission that monitored the vote. More than a week after the election, Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has yet to release all the vote totals from individual polling stations and constituency-level tallying centers. The issue has taken on urgency, as opposition leader Raila Odinga said the election was rigged to favor the official winner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the opposition is expected to file a challenge...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

