Ethnic Killings in South Sudan Leave 16 Dead

At least 16 people have been killed in South Sudan as militiamen targeted civilians based on their ethnicity. Witnesses say the Dinka militiamen, aligned with South Sudan's government, went house to house Monday in the town of Wau searching for people from the local Luo and Fertit ethnic groups. Residents say streets were deserted Monday as families hid inside their homes. The United Nations mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS, said its workers saw "the bodies of 16 civilians in a hospital. There were 10 people who had been injured."...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

