Ethiopia Releases Thousands Arrested Since Start of State of Emergency

Ethiopia has released thousands of protesters who were detained during the ongoing state of emergency. People detained in Awash, Alage, Bir Sheleko and Tolay centers will be allowed to return home after receiving "training," according to the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Network. This includes 4,035 people released from a center in the Tolay region of southwest Ethiopia. These prison locations are unofficial centers mostly located at military camps. Earlier this week, Ethiopian officials announced that 9,800 people arrested during the state of emergency would be released and 2,449 others would be...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News