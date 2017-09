English-speaking Students Do Not Return to School in Cameroon

Millions of school children have failed to show up for the start of the school year in Cameroon's English speaking regions, even after the government freed most of the jailed leaders of anglophone protests. A teacher at Ntamulung bilingual high school in Bamenda, Cameroon, is teaching 20 children who have shown up on day one of the school year. At least 70 were expected in the classroom. Schools have been closed in the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions of Cameroon since November last year when lawyers and teachers called for...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News