Encouraging young scientists to invent

The science of today is the technology of tomorrow, this phrase was well translated by the young secondary school students of the country who took part in the science exhibition earlier this month. The two-day event, organised by Young Scientists Tanzania [a unique programme in Africa encouraging practical training] witnessed 80 secondary schools taking part from 26 regions of Tanzania who showcased their talents in science disciplines....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

