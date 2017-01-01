Employment through youth led enterprise
Tanzania like the rest of many African nations has the youngest population and each year 800,000 to 1,200,000 million of its young people are believed to enter into the workforce with many of them left with little or no success at all. While this is considered to be the great challenge on the other hand it has been seen by many as an opportunity for the youth to do transformation in our economy particularly in agribusiness enterprises....
Published By: The Citizen
