Employers appeal for reinstatement in loans board

The Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) yesterday appealed to have their seat reinstated in the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB). Speaking with The Citizen by phone, the ATE Executive Director, Dr Aggrey Mlimuka, expressed his concern over the removal of their seat in the board last year, saying it was affecting the flow of key information between the two organisations....

Published By: The Citizen - Yesterday

