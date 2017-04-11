Egypt's parliament approves three-month state of emergency
Following twin "Islamic State" bombings targeting Coptic Christians in two cities, Egypt's parliament has approved a three-month state of emergency. Churches in the city of Minya will not hold Easter celebrations....
DW World
