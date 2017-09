Egypt Says Police Killed 10 Suspected Militants in Cairo

Egyptian police on Sunday raided two adjacent apartments used as hideouts by members of a splinter faction of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, killing 10 of them in a shootout, according to security officials. The exchange of gunfire took place in the densely populated Cairo district of Ard el-Liwa and wounded five policemen, including two officers, said the officials. One of the militants, they said, died when an explosive device he intended to use against the policemen went off prematurely, killing him instantly. The officials said the militants...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

