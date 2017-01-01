Egypt Reels from Mosque Attack, Sufi Muslims Still Plan to Honor Mohammed   

Sufi Muslims in Egypt say they plan to continue plans for an annual celebration of the birthday of their prophet, Mohammed, even as the country reels from the massacre at a Sinai mosque that killed 305 worshippers and wounded another 128. No group has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack, widely believed in Egypt to have been launched because Sufis worshipped at the Al-Rawdah Mosque in a village by the same name. Sufis are members of a mystic movement within Islam and are viewed as heretics by Islamic militants. The Sufis...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

