Egypt Blocks HRW Site After Torture Report

Egypt blocked the website of Human Rights Watch one day after the organization released a report on systematic torture in the country’s jails. Reuters attempted to access the website late Thursday but was unsuccessful. “Egyptian authorities keep insisting that any incidents of torture are isolated crimes by bad officers acting alone, but the Human Rights Watch report proves otherwise,” Joe Stork, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said Thursday. The report, “We Do Unreasonable Things Here,” based on the accounts of 19 former detainees and the family of...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

