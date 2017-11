Egypt’s President: Attack on Mosque ‘Will Not Go Unpunished’   

As the imam was about to deliver his Friday sermon in a mosque in Egypt’s volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, terrorists struck. Shouting Allahu Akbar, or God is great, the militants opened fire. In the resulting stampede, worshippers found the exits blocked with burning vehicles. In the end, 305 people, including 27 children, were gunned down and 128 were injured. Ebid Salem Mansour, a 38-year-old worker in a salt factory, told the Associated Press, “Everyone lay down on the floor and kept their heads down. If you raised your head, you...

