EDITORIAL: New NBS report can help increase govt revenue

The Tax Statistics Report 2015/16 has come at the right time. The report compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that since 2004/05, alcoholic beverages were the largest contributor of revenue from excise duty, but things changed in 2013/14 when mobile phone services took the lead....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News