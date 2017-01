EDITORIAL: Intensify campaign to produce many runners

Alphonce Simbu was on everyone’s lips after winning the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday in India. It was historic for the 24-year-old who hails from Arusha. His ascendancy to stardom has been remarkable after missing a bronze by a whisker at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

