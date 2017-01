ECONOMICS MADE SIMPLE: Is dollarisation a necessary evil in Tanzania’s context?

Dollarisation of the Tanzanian economy has been observed over the years and should be a matter of concern and discourse. Dollarisation is an economic and business practice in which residents of a sovereign country with its own currency uses the United States of America’s dollar extensively in their daily transactions. Dollarisation can be seen in several forms....

