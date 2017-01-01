East Libyan Forces Report Arrest of Commander Sought by ICC
Security forces in eastern Libya said Thursday that they had arrested the commander of an elite forces unit who was being sought by the International Criminal Court for allegedly executing dozens of prisoners. The general command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), the force that controls most of eastern Libya, said the commander, Mahmoud al-Werfalli, was being investigated by a military prosecutor. "We inform you that the defendant in your judicial case, Mahmoud al-Werfalli, is under investigation for the cases against him by the general military prosecutor and is now...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 days
- East Libyan Elite Forces Snub ICC Over Warrant for Commander VOA Africa (Yesterday) - An elite forces unit linked to the army that controls much of eastern Libya has...
- In the last 3 days
- 'War crimes': ICC issues arrest warrant for Libyan commander DW World (2 days ago) - From ordering executions to shooting vulnerable prisoners, a Libyan commander has been accused of committing...
- Libya Army Commander Arrest Sought by ICC for Alleged Executions VOA Africa (2 days ago) - Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a...
- Egyptian FM holds talks with UN envoy over Libyan crisis The Citizen (2 days ago) - Cairo. Egyptian Foreign Minister held talks on Sunday with the United Nations envoy for the...
Popular Posts
- - MATAJIRI SIMBA WAMALIZA ‘BIFU’ LA NIYONZIMA, KICHUYA, OKWI
- - NGAO YA JAMII.. WATAKAOIUA SIMBA HADHARANI
- - Kipa wa Serengeti kumvaa Okwi Taifa
- - OMOG AMTAFUTA UBAYA CANNAVARO
- - KAMBI YA YANGA PEMBA HATA ‘SISIMIZI’ HAPENYI
- - BEKI WA YANGA AWAKAMIA OKWI, KICHUYA
- - Idi Amin asifiwa na baadhi ya wananchi wa Uganda
- - Agriculture gets S.Korea help
- - Grace Mugabe Drama Is Major Headache for Zimbabwe, South Africa
- - Usiyoyajua sakata la shamba la Sumaye
- - NIYONZIMA, OKWI WAMPASUA KICHWA OMOG
- - Kakolanya na wenzake ‘out’ Simba vs Yanga August 23
- - Pacha walioungana wafariki dunia
- - KICHUYA APANIA KUMFUNGA MCAMEROON WA YANGA
- - Nyumba 1,300 kuondoka, CCM Kibamba yavunjwa
- - Vigogo wa CCM Mwanza ‘wavuana nguo’
- - Jengo la Yanga ilibidi liuzwe leo
- - MAKIPA SIMBA WAPEWA TAHADHARI
- - Jengo la Yanga linapigwa mnada August 19? Katibu Mkuu wao kaongea leo
- - Video: Katibu Mkuu wa Yanga ametoa ufafanuzi kuhusu jengo lao kupigwa mnada
- - Real Madrid yailaza Barcelona na kushinda kombe la Super Cup
- - Matola kuisoma Yanga Ngao ya Jamii
- - Bi Mugabe aomba kinga ya kidiplomasia dhidi ya kesi
- - Aliyefanikisha kukamatwa ‘Malkia wa Pembe za Ndovu’ kauawa kwa risasi DSM
- - Kapombe, Bocco hatihati kuivaa Yanga
- - Diego Costa aitosa rasmi Chelsea na kuitaja klabu anayokwenda
- - JULIO: SIMBA VS YANGA LOLOTE LINAWEZA KUTOKEA
- - Yanga, Simba wakinukisha Ngao ya Jamii
- - Siri ya Yanga kujificha Pemba
- - Marekani: Vita vya Korea Kaskazini vitakuwa vya kutamausha