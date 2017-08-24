Early Election Results Showing Angola Ruling Party Ahead Draw Opposition Complaints

Angola's ruling party took a strong lead in early election results released Thursday, the nation's electoral commission said, drawing immediate objections from opposition parties. The national election commission reported late Thursday that the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola had so far won just over 64 percent of the vote in Wednesday's poll. Commission spokeswoman Julia Ferreira spent about an hour reading out the results province by province. In every one of Angola's 18 provinces, she said, the MPLA was ahead, often by wide margins. Until final results are...

