Dueling Demonstrations in Zimbabwe Over First Lady

There were dueling demonstrations in Zimbabwe’s capital Wednesday, for and against first lady Grace Mugabe. Members of the ruling ZANU-PF marched in Harare chanting songs to show support for first lady Grace Mugabe. They held placards written “Gabriella Engels is not an angel.” Engels is the South African model who accused Mugabe of assaulting her with an electrical cord two weeks ago at a Johannesburg hotel. The first lady was expected at the march, but senior ZANU-PF official Manditawepi Chimene said she had other commitments. Chimene said, “We can...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News