Drought and low price now affect pyrethrum production

Siha. Drought and low price have impacted negatively on pyrethrum production in Kilimanjaro Region. Currently, pyrethrum sells at Sh2,500 to Sh3,000 per kilogramme. Farmers told visiting regional leaders that what buyers paid them hardly matched the cost of production and inputs. According to a farmer in Siha District, Mr Gabriel Urio, middlemen exploit them as they buy the crop at a low price and sell it at a high price to make profit, which the farmers are denied. Pyrethrum used to be one of the leading export crops in the...

