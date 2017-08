DRC Opposition Leader Calls for Civil Disobedience to Force Kabila From Power

A Congolese opposition leader is calling for widespread civil disobedience beginning on October 1 to protest the absence of elections. The protest across the Democratic Republic of the Congo would include refusing to pay taxes or pay for public services. Felix Tshisekedi, the son of deceased opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi and president of the opposition alliance known as the Rassemblement de l’opposition Congolaise (Rassop), told VOA’s French to Africa Service that the campaign is aimed at showing President Joseph Kabila that he no longer has credibility in the eyes...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

