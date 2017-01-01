DRC Landslide Death Toll Seen Topping 200

A landslide in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo most likely killed more than 200 people, based on estimates from the number of households submerged, the vice governor of affected Ituri province said Friday. The landslide struck the village of Tora, on the shores of Lake Albert, a seismically active zone in the western Rift Valley, on Thursday. "There are many people submerged whom we were unable to save," Pacifique Keta, the vice governor of Ituri province, told Reuters by telephone. "The rescue is very complicated because there are mountains...

