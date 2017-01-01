Dozens of migrants drown off Libya, but hundreds rescued
The Libyan coast guard has saved 200 people in two rescue operations off western Libya, but found that dozens more have drowned. In a separate effort, French NGO SOS Mediterranee said it rescued another 400 migrants....
