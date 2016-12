Dozens of Boko Haram Fighters Surrender in Southern Niger

Dozens of Boko Haram fighters have given themselves up to authorities in southern Niger, the interior minister said, days after the Islamist group suffered key losses over the border in Nigeria. "Thirty-one young people from Diffa, who were enrolled a few years ago in Boko Haram, decided to surrender," minister Mohamed Bazoum wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, above pictures of him touring the area near Nigeria's northeast border. The fighters arrived in the remote desert town of Diffa in groups and were being held by local authorities. "I learned that...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News