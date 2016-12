Dozens Killed as Political Tensions Rise in DRC

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo over the weekend, stoking concerns about political instability. Attacks have surged across the county since President Joseph Kabila and opposition parties failed to reach an agreement on how and when he will leave power after 15 years at the helm of the vast Central African nation. Kabila was due to leave office on December 19 but the November presidential election was delayed indefinitely. He is barred from running again, and critics accuse him of delaying the vote to...

