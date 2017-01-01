Donald Trump tweets Kim Jong Un 'short and fat' jibe, offers East Asia mediation

US President Donald Trump has praised his own ability as an arbitrator, offering to mediate in the South China Sea dispute. However, diplomatic skills were not very evident in his latest taunt to North Korea....

read more...

Share |

Published By: DW World - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

 

Related News

 