Donald Trump reverses course on trophy hunting, reimposes Obama-era ban
US President Donald Trump has reinstated a ban on trophy hunting amid a public uproar. However, the federal agency responsible for the ban still has on its website that it will issue permits for trophy hunting....
Published By: DW World - Today
