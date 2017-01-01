Doctor: Baby Girl 'Tear Gassed, Beaten by Kenyan Police' Dies

A six-month-old girl has died in Kenya, her doctor told Reuters on Tuesday, after her parents said she was tear gassed and clubbed by police in a security crackdown after last week's disputed election. Samantha Pendo was asleep in her mother's arms when police forced their way into their home and beat her and her parents as they searched for protesters, her parents said. "She remained in coma throughout. She never improved one bit," said Dr. Sam Oula at the Aga Khan Hospital in the western city of Kisumu. The...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

