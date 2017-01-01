Dismissed Vice President returns 'to take control in Zimbabwe'
Dismissed former Zimbabwean Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed at Manyame Air Force Base to take control of the country’s government, a source told African News Agency on Wednesday, but this could not be officially confirmed...
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last 20 minutes
- Zimbabwe crisis: Mugabe 'under house arrest' after army takeover BBC News Africa (Today) - As Zimbabwe's army takes control, South Africa's leader says the president is at home but...
- In the last 3 hours
- Zimbabwe President, Wife In Custody As Military Takes Control of Capital VOA Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe’s ruling party has claimed on social media that President Robert Mugabe and his family...
- In the last 6 hours
- Govt excuse on new Katiba dismissed The Citizen (Today) - Constitutional experts and lobbyists have dismissed the government’s excuse for shelving the writing of the...
- Power slips from Mugabe as military steps in The Citizen (Today) - Zimbabwe's military appeared to be in control of the country Wednesday as generals denied staging...
- +++ Zimbabwe: Military steps in — live updates +++ DW World (Today) - A military spokesman dismissed rumors of a coup, saying it instituted a "national democratic project."...
- US tells citizens in Zimbabwe to 'shelter' amid uncertainty The Citizen (Yesterday) - The US embassy in Zimbabwe on Wednesday warned its citizens in the country to "shelter...
- In the last 12 hours
- Zimbabwe coup feared as military vows Robert Mugabe 'safe and sound' DW World (Yesterday) - A military spokesman has dismissed rumours of a coup, despite its appearances otherwise. The country...
- Zimbabwe's Military Denies Military Takeover VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's military said Wednesday it is not carrying out a military takeover of the government...
- Who Is Emmerson Mnangagwa? VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Emmerson Mnangagwa is a politician and former vice president of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa, born September 15,...
- Zimbabwe coup feared amid explosions in Harare and reported seizure of state media DW World (Yesterday) - Explosions have rocked the capital amid rumours of an army takeover. Tensions have risen across...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 15 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Masha aiacha Chadema
- - BREAKING: Lawrance Masha ajivua uwanachama CHADEMA, sababu zote kazitaja hapa
- - Dk Kigwangalla aonywa ‘kufukua makaburi’
- - BREAKING: Lawrance Masha ajivua uwanachama CHADEMA, kayaandika yote hapa
- - Masha arejea CCM, ajitoa Chadema
- - Dk Shika asema nyumba za Lugumi bado zinahitajiwa na kampuni yake
- - Baada ya kutenda mema, wakasema ASULUBIWE!
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Siri ya Masha kujitoa CHADEMA, Kigwangalla aonywa aache kuvukua makaburi
- - Vifaru vya jeshi vinaonekana kuelekea Harare
- - Polisi waongea ilivyokua mpaka wakamuachia Dr. Luis Shika leo
- - Mbarawa amjia juu Saada Mkuya
- - Jeshi la Zimbabwe ladhibiti kituo cha habari cha taifa ZBC
- - Lulu kukaa gerezani miezi mitano
- - Takukuru waingia kazini ‘issue’ ya Nyalandu
- - BREAKING: Mume wa zamani wa Irene Uwoya Ndikumana amefariki, chanzo chatajwa na alichoomba kabla ya kufariki
- - VIDEO: Baba Kanumba aongea, hajafurahishwa na Hukumu aliyopewa Lulu
- - Vifaru vyarandaranda jijini Harare
- - Harakati za kijeshi zaleta wasiwasi Harare
- - Jeshi la Zimbabwe lakanusha kufanya mapinduzi
- - BREAKING: Ni kweli Jeshi limechukua Nchi Zimbabwe na kumuondoa Mugabe? Jeshi laongea
- - Serikali, mabenki kupiga mnada mali za Rwigara
- - Serikali ‘yaiua’ rasmi TTCL
- - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dr. Luis aongea baada ya kutoka Polisi “WHAT DO THEY MEAN? MIMI NI MSUKUMA”
- - Rais Mugabe awekwa kizuizini na jeshi
- - Ndikumana wa Uwoya afariki ghafla
- - ‘Bilionea’ nyumba za Lugumi aelezea alivyotekwa Urusi
- - Kenyatta aanza kwa kukataa vielelezo
- - Vijana wasema Jenerali wa jeshi hana nguvu zozote Zimbabwe
- - Aliyefukuzwa arejea kuongoza Zimbabwe