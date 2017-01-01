Dismissed Vice President returns 'to take control in Zimbabwe'

Dismissed former Zimbabwean Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed at Manyame Air Force Base to take control of the country’s government, a source told African News Agency on Wednesday, but this could not be officially confirmed...

read more...

Share |

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

 

Related News

 