Devolution Gives Kenyans a Taste of Power as They Vote Governors Out

As disputes raged over the presidential results from Kenya's election last week, a little-noticed democratic revolution blossomed in the layer of government directly underneath. Kenyans sent home 25 out of 47 county governors, upholding a strong anti-incumbency tradition and warning that voters would turf out failing local leaders after power and money devolved to the counties in the last election cycle. Anti-corruption campaigners - and voters - hope the new taste of direct accountability will eventually help curb corruption in East Africa's biggest economy and weaken the grip of parties...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

