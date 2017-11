Detained Ugandan Journalists Charged with Libel, Other Offenses

Uganda on Monday charged eight managers and editors of a daily newspaper with several offenses including libel and computer misuse and a court ordered them detained until Dec. 5. The journalists have been in detention for nearly a week after police raided the premises of Red Pepper, accusing them of publishing a false story. Police had said on Nov. 23 that they had preferred several charges including treason against the journalists. Their lawyer, Maxma Mutabingwa, said that when they appeared in court for the first time on Monday, treason was...

