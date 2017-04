Defense Minister Named to Replace Mali's PM

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita replaced his prime minister late Saturday, naming the defense minister to head the government of the West African nation, which is struggling to end unrest in its restive desert north. Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga, a close ally of Keita who had held the defense portfolio since September, replaced Modibo Keita, according to a decree read on state television. The prime minister had tendered his resignation Friday, it said. Islamist fighters, some with links to al-Qaida, seized northern Mali in 2012 before being driven out of major...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

