Deepening Drought Hits Ethiopia Herders as Millions Go Hungry

Livestock are dying in parts of Ethiopia that are overwhelmingly reliant on their milk as deepening drought pushes up the number of districts in need of life-saving aid by 19 percent, according to a report released on Thursday. At least 8.5 million people in 228 districts of Ethiopia need urgent food aid in the second half of the year, up from 5.6 million in January, according to the study published on ReliefWeb, a website run by the United Nations. Ethiopia's eastern Somali region is one of the country's worst affected...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

