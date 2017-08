Death Toll Rises in Flood-Stricken Sierra Leone

At least 300 people are now confirmed dead a day after Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, was buried under a mudslide and heavy flooding. Officials say the death toll is likely to rise. The catastrophe early Monday followed hours of heavy rain. Witnesses described a particularly hard hit area in Regent, saying roads became "churning rivers of mud." At least 2,000 people have been left homeless as a result of the disaster. Relatives dug through the mud in search of their loved ones while military personnel were deployed to...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

