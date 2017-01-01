Death Toll Passes 300 in Flood-Stricken Sierra Leone Capital
At least 300 people are confirmed dead a day after mudslides and heavy flooding struck Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. Authorities say they expect the death toll to rise as search teams, military personnel and distraught relatives continue digging through the mud, looking for people buried or swept away in the disaster. Kelvin Lewis, a reporter for VOA's English to Africa service, said the searchers have little hope of finding more survivors. "They are still doing excavation work, because of a lot of buildings are still covered. What I...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 3 hours
- Vifo vyaongezeka Sierra Leone BBC Swahili (Today) - Idadi ya waathirika wa maporomoko ya udongo katika mji mkuu wa Sierra Leone, Freetown imeongezeka...
- Corpses 'piling up' in Sierra Leone BBC News Africa (Today) - Corpses are "piled up" at the main mortuary in the capital Freetown, reports the BBC's...
- In the last 6 hours
- Sierra Leone mudslides: Urgent plea for help as death toll rises BBC News Africa (Today) - The president urges assistance as the death toll nears 400 with hundreds more reportedly still...
- In the last 12 hours
- Freetown floods BBC News Africa (Today) - How geography, climate change and politics contributed to Sierra Leone's latest disaster....
- Sierra Leone mudslides: Help needed urgently - president BBC News Africa (Today) - Urgent support is needed now for thousands hit by mudslides and huge floods in the...
- Fifa tells Sierra Leone Sports Ministry to 'abstain' from congress decisions BBC News Africa (Today) - Fifa tells Sierra Leone's Sports Ministry to "abstain from taking decisions" related to the timing...
- Thousands Left Homeless, Prey to Diseases, after Sierra Leone Mudslide VOA Africa (Today) - Thousands of people in Sierra Leone left homeless by a mudslide which killed at least...
- Rescue operation after mudslides BBC News Africa (Today) - A rescue and recovery operation continues in Sierra Leone’s capital after mudslides kill more than...
- In the last 1 day
- Death Toll Rises in Flood-Stricken Sierra Leone VOA Africa (Today) - At least 300 people are now confirmed dead a day after Freetown, the capital of...
- 312 dead as mudslides, flooding sweep through Sierra Leone capital The Citizen (Today) - At least 312 people were killed and more than 2,000 left homeless on Monday when...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 15..Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mauaji mapya, Freemasons watoa tahadhari tanzania
- - KUELEKEA NGAO YA JAMII.. IJUE SABABU INAYOWAPA JEURI YANGA
- - MAVUGO AONDOLEWA SIMBA
- - Kambi ya Yanga Pemba haijaiacha Simba salama
- - AJIB AMJIBU OKWI
- - TSHISHIMBI KIMEELEWEKA YANGA
- - MEJA MINGANGE AIPA USHINDI YANGA
- - MASHABIKI WACHUKIZWA NA UCHOYO WA KICHUYA
- - Yanga yashtukia dili kwa Tshishimbi
- - Ikulu yavunja ukimya wa ‘matrilioni’ ya makinikia
- - TSHISHIMBI ATUA PEMBA KUIWAHI SIMBA
- - Kilomoni kumwaga mboga
- - CANNAVARO: SIMBA WA KAWAIDA SANA
- - ‘BANGI’ YA WEMA YAZUA UTATA MAHAKAMANI
- - Raila Odinga kufichua madai ya wizi wa kura Kenya
- - SIMBA WASIPOSHTUKA, AGOSTI 23 WATALIA
- - NIYONZIMA AWAITA MASHABIKI SIMBA TAIFA
- - Mrithi wa Mugabe apelekwa Afrika Kusini kwa matibabu
- - MAJI ZIWA VICTORIA NGOMA NZITO KWA JPM, AL SISI
- - Juuko arejea Simba tayari kuivaa Yanga
- - ‘Wabunge wa Lipumba’ kikaangoni kesho
- - Mjane aliyemlilia Rais Magufuli afikishwa mahakamani
- - Kizungumkuti chaibuka Chelsea “Conte kuondoka, Costa kubaki”
- - Karia, ebu msikie Manara anachosema
- - Wema kashaamua, sasa ndio mtajibeba!
- - Zanzibar kunani? Simba nayo yawasili Unguja, Yanga yatimkia Pemba kujiandaa na mchezo wa Ngao ya Hisani
- - Siri imevuja,kumbe wakwe wa Cristiano Ronaldo wamemtenga mtoto wao
- - ‘Yanga kumuacha Ngassa imekosea’
- - Rais Lungu: Ni lazima kila mtu apimwe ukimwi