Death Toll Passes 300 in Flood-Stricken Sierra Leone Capital

At least 300 people are confirmed dead a day after mudslides and heavy flooding struck Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. Authorities say they expect the death toll to rise as search teams, military personnel and distraught relatives continue digging through the mud, looking for people buried or swept away in the disaster. Kelvin Lewis, a reporter for VOA's English to Africa service, said the searchers have little hope of finding more survivors. "They are still doing excavation work, because of a lot of buildings are still covered. What I...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

