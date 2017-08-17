Death Toll in Sierra Leone Mudslides Tops 400
The United Nations said Friday the death toll from mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown has surpassed 400. Another 600 people remain unaccounted for as workers seek to recover more bodies from the thick mud and debris of smashed homes. Those efforts are hampered by rain, which remains in the forecast in coming days. The government has began burying the bodies that have been recovered Thursday. Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koromo offered his condolences and support during a burial ceremony. "As we mourn, let me assure...
