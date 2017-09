DEAR DIARY: Importance of breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is an important stage in a child’s upbringing. Natural milk from a mother is filled with healthy nutrients pertinent to a child’s healthy development. In addition to containing all the vitamins and nutrients your baby needs in the first six months of life, breast milk is packed with disease-fighting substances that protect your baby from illness...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

