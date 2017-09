Court Raises Hope More Kenyan Women Will Be Elected

Buoyed by record gains in last month’s elections, Kenyan activists say they hope the nation’s top court will enforce women’s right to better political representation, following a surprise decision to nullify the presidential election. Female Kenyan lawyers have asked the High Court to declare the nation’s new parliament illegal, saying it violates a constitutional requirement that one third of its members be female. Kenya’s highest court made history in Africa last week by ordering a re-run of its presidential election, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory was undermined by irregularities. Kenyan...

