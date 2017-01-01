Could Zimbabwe's ex-VP Emmerson Mnangagwa 'the crocodile' become its next president?
Some observers have tipped former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take power from Robert Mugabe. The two have fallen in and out over the years, with Mugabe firing his VP just weeks ago. Will Mnangagwa now snap back?...
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last 20 minutes
- Grace Mugabe's Fast Rise Rubbed Zimbabwe the Wrong Way VOA Africa (Today) - For 37 years, Robert Mugabe withstood challenges to his rule from former allies, from sanctions,...
- In the last 2 hours
- Former Colonial Power Britain Urges Peaceful Change in Zimbabwe VOA Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe’s former colonial power, Britain, has urged restraint following the apparent ouster of the country’s...
- Zimbabwe Events Trigger Joyful Demonstration in London VOA Africa (Today) - What increasingly appears to be a military-backed effort to oust Zimbabwe's longtime president, Robert Mugabe,...
- In the last 3 hours
- Zimbabwe crisis: Who is Grace Mugabe? BBC News Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's first lady, or "Gucci Grace" to some, was tipped to be the country's next...
- Zimbabwe crisis: 'Thanks for taking out the tyrant' BBC News Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's military has placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest in the capital Harare....
- Who's the 'crocodile' and is he behind Zimbabwe military takeover? BBC News Africa (Today) - Is Zimbabwe's former vice president, also known as the "crocodile" behind the military takeover?...
- In the last 6 hours
- Timeline of Key Events in Zimbabwe VOA Africa (Today) - 1889: Britain's Cecil Rhodes is granted mining rights by King Lobengula of the Ndebele people...
- Zimbabwe: Did Robert Mugabe finally go too far? BBC News Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's military could force President Mugabe to resign - but they won't want to humiliate...
- What Now for Zimbabwe? VOA Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe hovers in a state of uncertainty after the nation’s army moved on the capital...
- In the last 12 hours
- Zimbabwe: Has Robert Mugabe finally gone too far? BBC News Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's military could force President Mugabe to resign - but they won't want to humiliate...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 15 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Dk Kigwangalla aonywa ‘kufukua makaburi’
- - Masha arejea CCM, ajitoa Chadema
- - BREAKING: Mume wa zamani wa Irene Uwoya Ndikumana amefariki, chanzo chatajwa na alichoomba kabla ya kufariki
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Siri ya Masha kujitoa CHADEMA, Kigwangalla aonywa aache kuvukua makaburi
- - DR. LUIS SHIKA: “Mimi sio MBAMBAISHAJI” aonyesha kampuni yake Mtandaoni
- - Lulu kukaa gerezani miezi mitano
- - Aliyefukuzwa arejea kuongoza Zimbabwe
- - CHADEMA yaongea kuhusu Lawrance Masha kujivua uwanachama
- - BREAKING: Ni kweli Jeshi limechukua Nchi Zimbabwe na kumuondoa Mugabe? Jeshi laongea
- - Grace Mugabe anaweza kuwa ametorokea Namibia?
- - VIDEO: Baba Kanumba aongea, hajafurahishwa na Hukumu aliyopewa Lulu
- - Jeshi la Zimbabwe ladhibiti kituo cha habari cha taifa ZBC
- - Serikali ‘yaiua’ rasmi TTCL
- - Rais Mugabe awekwa kizuizini na jeshi
- - ‘Bilionea’ nyumba za Lugumi aelezea alivyotekwa Urusi
- - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dr. Luis aongea baada ya kutoka Polisi “WHAT DO THEY MEAN? MIMI NI MSUKUMA”
- - Jeshi la Zimbabwe lakanusha kufanya mapinduzi
- - Ndikumana wa Uwoya afariki ghafla
- - Historia fupi ya Marehemu Hamadi Ndikumana kuzaliwa na soka Ulaya
- - Magufuli aaigiza kubomolewa kwa jengo la shirika la kuzalisha Umeme,Tanesco.
- - Magufuli aaigiza kubomolewa kwa jengo la shirika la kuzalisha Umeme, Tanesco.
- - Mugabe azuiliwa na wanajeshi nyumbani kwake na wanajeshi Zimbabwe
- - Mambo tisa ambayo huyajui kuhusu Rais Mugabe
- - “Niliwahi kutekwa Russia sababu ya kuwa na pesa nyingi” – DR. SHIKA (+video)
- - Mugabe azuiliwa na wanajeshi nyumbani kwake Zimbabwe
- - Undani wa kinachoendelea Zimbabwe huu hapa
- - Mzozo Zimbabwe: Jeshi 'lachukua udhibiti wa chumba cha habari- ZBC'
- - “Jengo la TANESCO Ubungo livunjwe” – RAIS MAGUFULI
- - Ndikumana Katauti afariki dunia ghafla