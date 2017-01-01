Could Zimbabwe's ex-VP Emmerson Mnangagwa 'the crocodile' become its next president?

Some observers have tipped former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take power from Robert Mugabe. The two have fallen in and out over the years, with Mugabe firing his VP just weeks ago. Will Mnangagwa now snap back?...

Published By: DW World - Today

