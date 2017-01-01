Corpses 'piling up' in Sierra Leone
Corpses are "piled up" at the main mortuary in the capital Freetown, reports the BBC's Umaru Fofana....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 3 hours
- Vifo vyaongezeka Sierra Leone BBC Swahili (Today) - Idadi ya waathirika wa maporomoko ya udongo katika mji mkuu wa Sierra Leone, Freetown imeongezeka...
- In the last 6 hours
- Death Toll Passes 300 in Flood-Stricken Sierra Leone Capital VOA Africa (Today) - At least 300 people are confirmed dead a day after mudslides and heavy flooding struck...
- Sierra Leone mudslides: Urgent plea for help as death toll rises BBC News Africa (Today) - The president urges assistance as the death toll nears 400 with hundreds more reportedly still...
- In the last 12 hours
- Freetown floods BBC News Africa (Today) - How geography, climate change and politics contributed to Sierra Leone's latest disaster....
- Sierra Leone mudslides: Help needed urgently - president BBC News Africa (Today) - Urgent support is needed now for thousands hit by mudslides and huge floods in the...
- Fifa tells Sierra Leone Sports Ministry to 'abstain' from congress decisions BBC News Africa (Today) - Fifa tells Sierra Leone's Sports Ministry to "abstain from taking decisions" related to the timing...
- Thousands Left Homeless, Prey to Diseases, after Sierra Leone Mudslide VOA Africa (Today) - Thousands of people in Sierra Leone left homeless by a mudslide which killed at least...
- Rescue operation after mudslides BBC News Africa (Today) - A rescue and recovery operation continues in Sierra Leone’s capital after mudslides kill more than...
- In the last 1 day
- Death Toll Rises in Flood-Stricken Sierra Leone VOA Africa (Today) - At least 300 people are now confirmed dead a day after Freetown, the capital of...
- 312 dead as mudslides, flooding sweep through Sierra Leone capital The Citizen (Today) - At least 312 people were killed and more than 2,000 left homeless on Monday when...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 15..Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mauaji mapya, Freemasons watoa tahadhari tanzania
- - KUELEKEA NGAO YA JAMII.. IJUE SABABU INAYOWAPA JEURI YANGA
- - MAVUGO AONDOLEWA SIMBA
- - Kambi ya Yanga Pemba haijaiacha Simba salama
- - AJIB AMJIBU OKWI
- - TSHISHIMBI KIMEELEWEKA YANGA
- - MEJA MINGANGE AIPA USHINDI YANGA
- - MASHABIKI WACHUKIZWA NA UCHOYO WA KICHUYA
- - Yanga yashtukia dili kwa Tshishimbi
- - Ikulu yavunja ukimya wa ‘matrilioni’ ya makinikia
- - TSHISHIMBI ATUA PEMBA KUIWAHI SIMBA
- - Kilomoni kumwaga mboga
- - CANNAVARO: SIMBA WA KAWAIDA SANA
- - ‘BANGI’ YA WEMA YAZUA UTATA MAHAKAMANI
- - Raila Odinga kufichua madai ya wizi wa kura Kenya
- - SIMBA WASIPOSHTUKA, AGOSTI 23 WATALIA
- - NIYONZIMA AWAITA MASHABIKI SIMBA TAIFA
- - Mrithi wa Mugabe apelekwa Afrika Kusini kwa matibabu
- - MAJI ZIWA VICTORIA NGOMA NZITO KWA JPM, AL SISI
- - Juuko arejea Simba tayari kuivaa Yanga
- - ‘Wabunge wa Lipumba’ kikaangoni kesho
- - Mjane aliyemlilia Rais Magufuli afikishwa mahakamani
- - Kizungumkuti chaibuka Chelsea “Conte kuondoka, Costa kubaki”
- - Karia, ebu msikie Manara anachosema
- - Wema kashaamua, sasa ndio mtajibeba!
- - Zanzibar kunani? Simba nayo yawasili Unguja, Yanga yatimkia Pemba kujiandaa na mchezo wa Ngao ya Hisani
- - Siri imevuja,kumbe wakwe wa Cristiano Ronaldo wamemtenga mtoto wao
- - ‘Yanga kumuacha Ngassa imekosea’
- - Rais Lungu: Ni lazima kila mtu apimwe ukimwi