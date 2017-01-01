COP23: Merkel and Macron hail Europe’s climate leadership, acknowledge shortcomings

France and Germany's leaders opened the high-level talks at COP23 on Wednesday, calling on other countries to match Europe's climate goals. But with Germany heavily reliant on coal, how ambitious is Europe really?...

read more...

