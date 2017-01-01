Conservationists Call For Transparency in Zimbabwe Wildlife

Zimbabwe's biggest conservation group Friday called for full transparency on the government’s sale of 35 elephants to China in December. The government, which has been scrambling for cash over the past year, initially denied reports of the sale. Late Thursday, President Robert Mugabe’s government confirmed that it exported 35 elephants last month, despite having earlier dismissed the reports by the Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force. On Friday, Johnny Rodrigues, who heads the conservation group, said the secrecy raises concerns of corruption and inhumane treatment of the animals during their transfer to...

