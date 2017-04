Congo Protests Fall Flat as Opposition to Kabila Sputters

Opposition calls for mass protests against Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila fell flat on Monday when only a handful of people showed up, undermining efforts to oust him after his refusal to quit on expiry of his mandate last year. The sparse turnout in the capital Kinshasa and other major cities pointed to the opposition's waning credibility and persistent difficulties convincing Congolese to risk frequently deadly crackdowns by security services. The normally hectic streets of Kinshasa, a city of more than 10 million people, were nearly deserted on...

