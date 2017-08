Conflicting Accounts Emerge in Wake of Raid in Somalia

Somali and U.S. military officials are investigating the results of an operation conducted in southern Somalia early Friday, amid confusion about whether the attack killed civilians or al-Shabab militants. The U.S. Africa Command said in a statement it was "aware of the civilian casualty allegations near Bariire, Somalia. We take any allegations of civilian casualties seriously, and per standard, we are conducting an assessment into the situation to determine the facts on the ground." The Somali government initially said that eight al-Shabab fighters had been killed at a farm in...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

